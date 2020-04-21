2021 Audi RS 3 Spotted With Production Body

This is not the first time the 2021 Audi RS 3 was spotted out in the wild and this less, it was sporting less camo on which means more of the production body could be seen right now.

The part that draws our eyes immediately is the fenders that are much wider than the ones we saw in the past. In the front, we can also see the huge air vents similar to what models like the Honda Civic Type R would be offering.

In the back, the bumpers also look more production-ready now while the outboard grills have an extra slot on the outside. As of now, we do not know when Audi will be showing off the RS2 but it is expected to arrive late this year or maybe early next year as the pandemic could cause further delay to the production.

The 2021 Audi RS 3 is said to be coming in with the 2.5-liter turbo five-cylinder engine that will be offering up 400hp.