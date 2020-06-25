2021 Audi S3: Spotted On The Track

We have already seen what the 2021 Audi A3 will have to offer as Audi did show it off a few months ago but new spy shots of the Audi S3 surfaced online this week.

The bright blue sedan was spotted on the Nurburgring track with barely any camo on. From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a larger honeycomb grille along with a black nostril strip sitting on top of the grille. There are also the side air intakes that look to be functional instead of the fake ones are seen on the A3.

The wheels are also bigger now with bigger brakes with some visual differences between the S3 and A3 with the S3 fitted with a quad exhaust outlet with two tips on one side.

We did not see any spy shots of the interior but it should not look too different from the A3.