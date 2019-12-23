2021 BMW 2-Series Active Tourer: New Details Spotted

Although there were some speculations that BMW might be dropping the BMW 2-Series, it looks like the automaker is not ready to give up yet as the model was spotted getting tested out in the open.

The vehicle was heavily camouflaged but we could still make out some of the details like the huge grille in front and also a taller front end. The vehicle will also be getting a door-mounted mirror, sloping roof, and new handles. The changes in the back are minimal but it will be getting a slimmer taillight.

On the inside, the vehicle will be fitted with a dual-display setup with a digital instrument cluster next to the infotainment system. Powering it could be the 1.5 liters turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine that will be offering 138hp or the 1.5 liters three-cylinder diesel engine.

Those looking for more can also opt for the 2.0-liter four-cylinder diesel engine with 148hp.