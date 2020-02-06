2021 BMW 4-Series Gaping Grille Shown In Leaked Image

Two new leaked image of the upcoming BMW 4-Series was released showing off the gaping grille that the mode will be coming in.

It was clear that the public was pretty divided on how they feel about BMW’s new plan to make their grille as obnoxious as they can. While some think that the grille would only be seen on concepts and won’t make it onto the production model, these new images once again showed that BMW was pretty serious.

The vehicle in the image was given a huge twin-kidney grille that looks very similar to the one seen on the Concept 4 but this also comes with a black or body color central divider and mesh pattern giving it a Tiger grille like appearance.

We also can see the V-shaped central air intake. Like the 3-Series, this too will come with a few engine options to offer starting off with a 2.0-liter turbo engine and 3.0-liter six-cylinder with more coming later on.