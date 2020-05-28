2021 BMW 4 Series Teased Just Before Debut

BMW will be showing off their 2021 BMW 4 Series next week but before that happens, they released a new teaser image showing us what the 2021 BMW 4 Series will have to offer when it arrives.

Most of the vehicle was hidden in the shadow in the teaser image. What we did get to see is the headlight and part of the grille and of course, the BMW logo as well.

We could easily see that the new design will be based on the Concept 4 that BMW showed off last year at the Frankfurt Auto Show with the horizontal headlights with LED elements, huge air vents, and the twin-kidney grille.

The BMW 4 Series will come powered by the 2.0-liter turbo-four engines that will be offering about 255hp as well as the 3.0-liter straight-six engines that will be offering about 374hp. The engine should be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The family will also see an M4 and i4 coming in the near future.