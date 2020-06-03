2021 BMW 4 Series: The Grille Is Here

When BMW first started showing off the concept that will eventually be turned into the BMW 4 Series, a lot of people believe that the grille will only be seen on the concept and that the production model will have something more subtle but BMW stuck with it and now, here it is.

The 2021 BMW 4 Series will be coming in with a huge grille that split the fans but that is not the only change made. The vehicle will now be longer and wider than the previous model.

Powering it will be the 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that will be offering about 255hp and 294lb ft of torque and the 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine that will be offering about 382hp and 369lb ft of torque.

Sticks fans will be sad to learn that the vehicle will no longer be offered with a manual transmission now. It will be getting an eight-speed automatic transmission. The BMW 4 Series is set to arrive this October with a base price of $46,595.