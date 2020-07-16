2021 BMW iX3: All There Is To Know

BMW is fianlly ready to talk about their BMW iX3 and here is what we got to learn about the vehicle this week.

The concept was shown back in 2018 but BMW stuck to what was shown as the 2021 BMW iX3 will bring forward the design seen then along with those aero wheels. These wheels allowed the vehicle to have a very low drag coefficient of 0.29 also thanks to the closer kidney grille and underbody.

The BMW iX3 will be powered by a single electric motor that will be sending power to the rear wheel. The engine will be offering about 282hp and 295lb ft of torque and will allow the vehicle to go from 0-60mph in 6.8 seconds.

With a 150kW charger, you will be able to charge up to 80% in 34 minutes. The new BMW iX3 is set to arrive later this year. The production will take place in China. No word on whether it will make its way to the US or not.