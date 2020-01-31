2021 BMW M4 Coupe Power Won’t Outshine Nose

This the not the first time the 2021 BMW M4 Coupe was spotted getting tested out in the open and while the vehicle was heavily covered, the grille in the front was still visible.

What we can also make out here is the wide fenders in the front and back and the aggressive bumpers with deeper side sills. The front of the vehicle is expected to be dominated by the huge grille that we have seen on the other prototypes.

Although it is nice to know that the BMW M4 Coupe will be coming with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six engines that will be offering an impressive 473hp or 503hp, some people think that the power alone won’t be enough to convince the people that the grille looks great.

There were also talks about the vehicle coming with a rear-drove manual version but we will have to wait and see.