2021 BMW M440i Gains M Performance Parts

If you are having trouble coming to terms with the design of the 2021 BMW 4 Series model, the new M Performance Parts might help mask some of the features.

BMW has released some official photos of the 4 Series covered on M Performance Parts. In the front, we can see the grille with a carbon fiber surround. Below it sits a black surround. More carbon fiber parts can be found on the side air intakes. There is also a carbon-fiber splitter.

On the side, we can see that the vehicle was fitted with a set of new wheels similar to the one seen on the M8 but with some changes to it, and behind it is the M Sport brakes with red calipers. In the back, the vehicle will get a carbon fiber lip spoiler, diffuser, and shiny black exhaust tips.

More carbon fiber parts can be found on the inside along with the M Sport steering wheel and Alcantra insert. These are not offered in the US yet but are already being shown on their European press site. The prices are also still a mystery.