2021 BMW M5 Baring Its Teeth

The BMW M5 prototype was spotted getting tested out in the public once more and this time, it was shown with its grille expose showing us an idea of what the front will look like.

The 2021 BMW M5 will be coming in with an updated front fascia and will be fitted with a new grille and the new headlights that are flanking the new grille. Down below will be an updated air intake.

More changes will be made to the back as well but it was well covered up so most of the details will have to wait. No word on what we will see under the hood but it was suggested that we might see it with a 4.4 liter M TwinPower Turbo V8 engine that will be offering 592hp and 553lb ft of torque.

Then there is the M5 Competition model which will be offering 617hp and will only need 3.3 seconds to go from 0-62mph.