2021 BMW M5 To Come With New Range Topper

The BMW M5 would be getting a facelift soon and from what we have been seeing, the vehicle will be getting a new range-topper this time.

The Clubsport trim option was spotted getting tested on the Nurburgring track with some light camouflaged on. From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting the same headlights from the 5 Series along with the double kidney grille but there have been a little update to the design.

The vehicle will also get fitted with larger front and rear brake discs and a rear spoiler and a diffuser. There were speculation that the vehicle will also be getting the new twin-turbocharged V8 engine that offered 591bhp on the standard vehicle and 616bhp on the M5 Competition. BMW also confirmed that it will be much lighter compared to the M5.

While no price has been announced yet, it is estimated that it should be much higher than the standard M5 model.