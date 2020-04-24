2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV Version No Longer A Secret

Cadillac was very secretive about their Escalade ESV as they only showed off the 2021 Cadillac Escalade model earlier this year but we finally got to see what the 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV will look like now.

The official image of the Cadillac Escalade ESV showed the vehicle in the Platinum Luxury trim. From what we can see, the ESV model and the Escalade model will not look too different from one another but the extended version will have longer rear doors and an updated C-pillar. The ESV will be 15.9 inches longer than the standard Escalade model so that the third low will have more legroom.

The automaker also announces that the 2021 Cadillac Escalade order book will now be open on their website. Those that place the orders now would be able to get their Cadillac Escalade this fall.

What do you think of the long-wheelbase model?