2021 Cadillac Escalade New Features Confirmed

Cadillac released the 2018 CT6 sedan with the Super Cruise tech not too long ago and Cadillac has continued to work on improving it since then. Now, it was announced that the new tech will also be offered with the 2021 Cadillac Escalade.

The new Super Cruise tech will come with a new feature called the Lane Change on Demand where the driver can tap the turn stalk and the car will execute a hands-free lane change when it calculates that it is safe to do so.

Cadillac also added that they have made a few improvements to the system so that it is more intuitive and can perform better. Those that did get to test it out before seem to have some pretty positive feedbacks of the tech and this improvement should only make things even more convenient for the users.

The tech will also be added to the 2021 Cadillac CT5 and CT4 models as well.