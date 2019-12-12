2021 Cadillac Escalade: Nothing More To Hide

The Chevrolet Suburban and Chevrolet Tahoe are not the only GM vehicles to get some attention this week as the Cadillac Escalade was also spotted out in the open. The spies even manage to capture some of the interiors as well.

The vehicle was barely covered on the outside, giving us a pretty clear look at what the vehicle will be offering when it arrives. The large luxury SUV design looks similar to what we are seeing on the Suburban right now with the updated grille design, horizontal LED headlights and more.

Shots of the interior showed the single panel digital instrument cluster and infotainment display that bears some resemblance to the Escala concept which was seen back in 2016.

The 2021 Cadillac Escale will be fitted with an independent rear suspension as well when it arrives.