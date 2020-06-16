Home Automotive • 2021 Chevrolet Blazer FWD Gets New Package To Increase Tow Rating

2021 Chevrolet Blazer FWD Gets New Package To Increase Tow Rating

 - June 16, 2020

In the past, buyers will need to get the AWD model if they want their Blazer to have a higher tow rating but that would change now with the new tow package.

With the new package, those that get the FWD model will get to upgrade their car to a 4500 pounds tow rating. Of course, they will still need it to come fitted with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that would offer about 308hp and 270lb ft of torque.

The new Trailering Package will come with the same 3.59 hearing and heavy-duty cooling system. The other engine options will have the same tow rating of 1500 pounds.

This does put the Blazer in a very good position because some of their rivals s like the Ford Edge needs to have an AWD to two 3500 pounds while the Santa Fe FWD and Honda Passport can only tow up to 3500 pounds.

,
In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*