2021 Chevrolet Blazer FWD Gets New Package To Increase Tow Rating

In the past, buyers will need to get the AWD model if they want their Blazer to have a higher tow rating but that would change now with the new tow package.

With the new package, those that get the FWD model will get to upgrade their car to a 4500 pounds tow rating. Of course, they will still need it to come fitted with a 3.6-liter V6 engine that would offer about 308hp and 270lb ft of torque.

The new Trailering Package will come with the same 3.59 hearing and heavy-duty cooling system. The other engine options will have the same tow rating of 1500 pounds.

This does put the Blazer in a very good position because some of their rivals s like the Ford Edge needs to have an AWD to two 3500 pounds while the Santa Fe FWD and Honda Passport can only tow up to 3500 pounds.