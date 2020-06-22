2021 Chevrolet Colorado New Basic Trims Revealed

We have already seen that the 2021 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 model will be offering but for those that do not want something as aggressive, there are also the basic trim options. Here is what we know about the LT and Z71 trim option right now.

Compared tot he ZR2, the front fascia of these two trim options will be very muted sporting a large grille in front similar to what we have seen on the Blazer. In grille will be fitted with a much detailed mesh with a crossbar that split the grille right in the middle and connects to the headlights.

The air dam under the bumper will also be updated with the whole air dam now easier to remove. Like the ZR2, this will also be getting the huge CHEVROLET stamp in the back.

The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado will be going on sale later this year with production starting at the end of this month.