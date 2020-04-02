2021 Chevrolet Corvette: New Changes Up Ahead

You can’t place an order for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette right now as the order book has been closed so fans are looking forward to seeing what the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette will have to offer.

Production is said to start in September this year and according to a C8 Corvette Owner page, the 2021 model will be coming in with a Magnetic Selective Ride Control as an option. That means there will no longer be a need for the Z51 Performance Package anymore.

On the inside, the vehicle will come with two new seat options for the 3LT trim. Customers can choose from the suede-trimmed Strike Yellow with Sky Cool Gray or the Jet Black leather option with Sky Cool Gray. All models will also come with wireless Apple CarPlay.

On the outside, there will be two new color options, Silver Flare and Red Mist Tintcoat. We do not know when the 2021 model will be announced or when the order book will open but a lot of people are looking to put their names down already.