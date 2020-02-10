2021 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 Widebody Design Is No Joke

The new Chevrolet Corvette Z06 will be coming in with a new widebody design and the latest spy shots showed that Chevrolet is not kidding when they said that it will be getting that widebody design.

The vehicle in the spy images was fitted with some thick camo and body cladding so most of the design features were well hidden but what we did get to see is the wide-body thanks to the flared rear wheel arches that will allow for wider rear wheels and tires.

While Chevrolet has tried to keep most details under a tight lid, it was suggested that the vehicle could be fitted with a 5.5 liter naturally aspirated V8 engine that will be offering 500hp and 480lb ft of torque.

The vehicle was also spotted getting tested alongside a Ferrari 458 Italia and Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Make what you want about that.