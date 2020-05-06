2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Gain More In The City

The Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban will be coming in as a new model but under the hood, the vehicle will still be carrying over the older engine but it will still be getting a slight update to improve its fuel efficiency level.

According to the reports, the 2021 Chevrolet Suburban based model will now be offering 16mpg in the city and 20mpg on the highway which means it is now 1mpg more efficient in the city but also 2mpg less efficient on the highway.

The Tahoe will also be offering a similar number. While it might not sound that great that it is now returning less on the highway, the vehicle does have a longer wheelbase and overall length.

That means the 2021 model will have more space to offer but does better in terms of fuel efficiency in the city. We are still waiting for EPA to release the numbers for the Duramax powered models.