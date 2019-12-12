2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Taking Interior More Seriously

GM is not known for offering new models with stunning interiors but it is clear that they are giving it their all with the 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

New images of the interiors showed that both models will be getting some new interior design that was made with SUVs in mind. While it is not the most luxurious offering out there, it is clearly a lot better than what the Silverado was offering.

Instead of a center stack covered in buttons, the new interior design has been split into two. On the top will be the 10inch infotainment system, the air vents, and push-button shifter while the bottom will house all the physical buttons needed for the climate control setting and more.

GM will also be using better materials compared to the Silverado giving the Tahoe and Suburban a more luxurious and modern interior different from what we have seen in the past.