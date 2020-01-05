2021 Chevrolet Tahoe & Suburban Z71 Can Forget About New Diesel Engine

General Motors will be rearranging their 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Chevrolet Suburban trim and package options. This includes bringing back the LS and LT trim, add in the Premier and High Country trim and also turn the Z71 and RST packages into a trim option.

Besides rearranging the trim options, Chevrolet also announced that there will offer the vehicles with the 3.0 liter inline-six Duramax diesel engine right now but if you want to get that, you will have to forget about getting the Z71 trim option because that will be the only one that is being offered with the new diesel engine option.

It was speculated that the front fascia design might not be too suitable for the diesel plumbing and could be why it is not getting the option when it arrives.

The Z71 package will also come with different tech and features now. Unlike the last time, the upgraded version will come without fog lights and maybe even the high-capacity air cleaner, park assist and more.