Home Automotive • 2021 Chrysler Pacifica: What’s New?

2021 Chrysler Pacifica: What’s New?

 - February 9, 2020

There were some talks about Chrysler possibly offering their Pacifica with an all-wheel-drive system this time around and the automaker has now confirmed the new.

According to Chrysler, this was something that they wanted to do when they worked on the current-gen Pacifica. It was added that the platform was developed so that it can support all-wheel drive if needed.

Other than that, the 2021 model will also be getting an updated exterior that will include an updated nose and hatch with an aggressive front fascia and main grille. The vehicle will also be getting the new LED running light design. In the back, the Pacifica is fitted with full-width taillights.

On the inside, the vehicle will also be fitted with a 10.1inch infotainment display with the Uconnect 5 OS. Chrysler will only be offering four trim options now. The 2021 Pacifica order books will open up in the third quarter of this year.

,
In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*