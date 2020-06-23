2021 Cupra Ateca Gets Facelift With More Updates

The 2021 Cupra Ateca will be coming in with a long list of upgrades that will include an updated design in front and some new tech and features.

On the outside, the Cupra will be fitted with a new set of LED headlights and foglight design along with a reshaped front bumper with an aluminum diffuser along with a new grille. On top of that, there is the aluminum finish, mirror caps, roof rails, and new puddle lights. The 19inch alloy wheels will be offered as standard features.

Under the hood will be the same 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine that will be mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox but it will now be getting a new electrohydraulic multi-disc traction system that will help reduce the 0-62mph time from 5.2 seconds to 4.9 seconds.

More updates can be found on the inside with the Alcantara sports seats, illuminated treadplates, USB ports and more.