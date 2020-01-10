2021 Dacia Sandero: Budget Car Seeker Take Note

It looks like Dacia is preparing to launch their third-gen Dacia Sandero soon as the vehicle was spotted getting tested a few times now. Here is what we have learned so far.

In the front, the vehicle will come with a new design similar to the new Duster. The grille and headlights will be carried over. As for the back, we will have to wait and see if the features will also be brought over from the Duster.

The 2021 model will come riding on the Renault CMF-B platform which will also be the same platform that the fifth-gen Clio will be riding on. Since the platform will be compatible with a lot of engine options, it is still too early to decide which of the engine Dacia will be offering.

We do know that the platform also supports electrification so we might see some of those as well.