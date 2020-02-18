Home Automotive • 2021 Dacia Sandero Stepway Interior Finally Seen

2021 Dacia Sandero Stepway Interior Finally Seen

 - February 18, 2020

The next-gen Dacia Sandero Stepway was spotted getting tested out in the open for the first time allowing us to see some of the changes that they will be made to the upcoming model.

From what we can see, the vehicle will be getting a new standalone infotainment system that will be sitting on top of the redesigned dashboard panel. The steering wheel design is different now with new buttons on both sides. There is also a new push-button start now.

On the outside, the vehicle will be coming in with an updated design that will make it look very similar to the regular Sandero. This model will be riding on the CMF-B platform and should be powered by a 1.3-liter gasoline engine. There should also be a hybrid version but we will have to wait and see.

