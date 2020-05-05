2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Given The Thumbs Up

It is no secret that Dodge will be looking to expand their Dodge Durano lineup and for now, it looks like that will include an SRT Hellcat version as well.

According to Mopar Insider, we will be seeing a 2021 Dodge Durano with a mild-hybrid powertrain. The vehicle will come fitted with a base 3.6 liter Pentastar V6 engine with eTorque. No word on what the output figures will be yet so we will have to wait and see.

It was added that we can expect to see three more powertrains coming from the 2021 Dodge Durano model including the Dodge Durango SRT model and the Dodge Durano SRT Hellcat model.

As exciting as it is, we still do not know when we will get to see these models as the production has been slowed by the plant shutting down. These have resulted in the 2021 Dodge Durano getting delayed along with the three-row Jeep Grand Cherokee model.