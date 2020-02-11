2021 Fiat Strada New Teaser Release

Fiat has released a new teaser image for their upcoming 2021 Fiat Strada pickup truck and here are some of the details that we managed to learn from the image.

The design of the Strada is clearly inspired by the Toro as we see a similar dynamic profile, headlight design, taillight design, window line, wheel arch shape and more. The teaser also suggest that the photo will have a crew cab body style and will be offered in a single cab configuration as well.

No other information was released at this point but we do know that it will come riding on a new platform and that it will be much bigger than the original Strada but still stay far away from the Fiat Toro so that it does not affect the sales of the larger model.

The 2021 Fiat Strada is set to debut later this year at the Sao Paulo Auto Show in November.