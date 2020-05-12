2021 Fiat Tipo Facelift Design Leaked With New Images

New images showing what the 2021 Fiat Tipo will look like were leaked online. The images were posted on Facebook giving us all a clear look at how the updated model will look like.

One of the biggest style change will be the new Fiat logo which is the newer version that we saw on the Centoventi concept last year. Other changes that we can make out right now include the LED headlights, new front grille, reshaped foglight surrounds, protective body cladding, and more.

There were also images of the interior showing the speedometer and rev counter similar to the one seen on the Fiat 500e model. Besides that, the dashboard will look pretty much the same.

Powering the 2021 Fiat Tipo is the mild-hybrid powertrain that was offered on the 500 and Pando which will consist of the 1.0-liter three-cylinder petrol engine along with a 12V belt-driven electric motor.