2021 Ford Bronco: Engine Options Outed?

With talks of the new Ford Bronco going on for so long, fans can’t wait to see what the vehicle will have to offer when it finally arrives. While Ford is clearly not ready to show it off yet, some people have already started speculating on what might we could see under the hood.

According to some, the new model could be fitted with a 2.3 liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine although Ford did suggest that we might also see a more powerful option. Cars & Drivers later reported that that engine might be the base version and that there will be another 2.7 liters twin-turbo V6 engine that will be able to offer about 325hp and 400lb ft of torque.

The upcoming Bronco will come riding on the T6 architecture that will underpin the Ranger. There is still a lot that we do not know about the Bronco right now but we should learn more when the vehicle is unveiled this spring.