2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Sold Like Hot Cakes

With only 3500 units available, you know that people will be rushing to secure themselves the 2021 Ford Bronco First Edition model.

It was reported that all 3500 units of the First Edition model were reserved within hours of the unveiling. the unveiling was done at 8 PM EDT and by 11.15 PM EDT, the site showed that the option is no longer available.

The First Edition model will be coming in with all the features that the Badlands will be fitted it but it will also be getting Wildtrak’s more aggressive exterior and the interior of the Outer Bank.

You only need a $100 deposit to put your name down for a Bronco that that $!00 is fully refundable so we might see some people pull out when it is time to decide if they want to purchase it and then, maybe there will be more First Edition models up for grabs but for now, you won’t be able to reserve one anymore.