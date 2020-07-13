2021 Ford Bronco Goes Topless In Leaked Images

We are slowly learning a lot more about the new 2021 Ford Bronco now but that does not mean we are not excited to see the Bronco running around topless.

The latest images taken by spy photographers have been circulating online showing the 2021 Ford Bronco in the desert running around with no roof and no doors on. This does confirm that the vehicle will be competing with similar models like the Jeep Wrangler especially with the mirror placement design with door removal in mind so the owner don’t have to make any more changes.

The new Bronco might be getting a lot of updates but it will still be borrowing some design cues from the original Bronco like the round headlights and grille. The new Ford Bronco will also be offered with 4 doors, 2 doors and also a Sport trim which us more road-friendly.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be officially unveiled on the 13th of July at 8 PM EST.