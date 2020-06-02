2021 Ford Bronco: New Images Reveals Additional Details

The Ford Bronco has been getting a lot of attention ever since Ford announced that they will be making a new model and it looks like the new spies shots will now give us even more detail about the 2021 model.

Based on the latest spy shots, the upcoming Bronco will come with a center stack that will have an infotainment screen sitting on top of the stack and enclosed in the instrument panel. From what we can see, the display for not look as big as the 15inch screen we saw on the F-150 so we might be seeing a 12inch screen for the Bronco.

It was also added that the 2021 Ford Bronco will be coming in with a seven-speed manual transmission this time around. Due to the pandemic, the production of the 2021 Ford Bronco has been pushed back two months but Ford should also be debuting the Ford Bronco very soon.

What do you think of all the information about the Bronco we have now?