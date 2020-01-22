2021 Ford Bronco Removable Roof Spotted

Ford is really trying hard to make sure we don’t learn much about the upcoming Ford Bronco before they show it off with the latest spy shots showing the vehicle heavily covered in camo stickers but that does not mean we could not get anything from it.

From what we can see, the upcoming Ford Bronco could be coming in with an independent front and solid axle rear suspension setup. In the back, we could see the solid axle with coil springs and struts.

What was also revealed was the roof which appears to be in an elaborate disguise that seems to suggest that they are trying to hide a removable rood underneath it all.

The rest of the vehicle was pretty very covered especially the mirrors but we can’t really decide what that means at this point. Some people think that it might have something to do with the doors being removable but we will have to wait and see.