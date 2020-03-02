Home Technology • 2021 Ford Bronco Sizing Up Jeep Wrangler

 - March 2, 2020

The Ford Bronco was spotted getting tested out in the open once more and this time, with the Jeep Wrangler by its side. It is no secret that the Ford Bronco will be coming in to compete with the Jeep Wrangler so it made sense that Ford would want to test it out together.

However, the Wrangler seen here is not the latest Jeep Wrangler but the JK model which went out of production in 2018 and has only two doors. Despite that, the Bronco and Wrangler seem to have a very similar dimension but with the Bronco looking a bit low.

It also looks like the Jeep has thicker wheels most likely due to the fact that this is the Willys Wheeler that was given some larger tires. The Ford Bronco is expected to make its debut this March so hopefully, we will be learning more about it soon.

