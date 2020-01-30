2021 Ford Bronco Spotted With Some New Shoes

We are seeing more and more spy images of the upcoming Ford Bronco as Ford continues to test out the Ford Bronco is preparation for its unveiling with the latest images showing off the new wheels that the Bronco could be offered with.

The 2021 Ford Bronco was spotted with Beadlock wheels and mud-terrain tires that many believe will be offered with the variant that Ford will be using to compete with models like the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon.

The upcoming Ford Bronco will be sharing some of its features like the Ford Ranger like the architecture. There is still a lot more that we do not know about the upcoming model.

The 2021 Ford Bronco will be unveiled in a few month’s time so we will be getting our answers real soon.