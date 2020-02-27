2021 Ford Bronco To Come With V6 Engine?

The 2021 Ford Bronco has been spotted out in the open a few times now so the design inside and out is not really a huge mystery right now. What is still a mystery is the engines that Ford will be offering when the Bronco arrives.

It has been speculated that the Ford Bronco could actually come with a 2.7-liter twin-turbo EcoBoost V6 engine that will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission. Others think that the 2.3 liters turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine from the Ranger will make it over.

The turbocharged V6 engine is already working hard on the Ford F-150 and is offering about335hp and 380lb ft of torque.

The new 2021 Ford Bronco will finally make its debut at a standalone event next month before heading to the New York Auto Show or maybe the Detroit Auto Show.