2021 Ford Bronco: What’s Up For Grabs

The 2021 Ford Bronco will come with a few trim options which will come with different tech and features to suit the needs of their customers. Here is what we know now.

The base model will come powered by a 2.3 liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that will be mated to a manual transmission. The FWD model will be fitted with 16inch steel wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats, an eight-inch touchscreen, and more. Customers can choose to opt for the 2.7 liters twin-turbo V6 engine that will be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

After the base model is Big Bend which will come with the same engine but will come fitted with a 17inch gray painted aluminum wheels with 32inch all-terrain tires, LED fog lamps, leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Black Diamond will be coming in with more off-road features.

The Outer Banks will be getting the Mid Package as standard along with the 18inch aluminum black-painted wheels with the Signature LED headlights. There will also be a few more optional package to choose from.

Following the Outer Banks is the Wildtrack followed by Badlands. The most sought after model will be the First Edition trim model. Only 3500 units will be made.