2021 Ford F-150 Finally Announced!

After all the speculation, rumors, and leaks, we finally get to learn about what the 2021 Ford F-150 will be offering when it arrives. Here is what was reveal this week.

The 2021 Ford F-150 will be coming in with a major redesign that will bring back some of the previous design features and merge it with some of the new design languages that we have been seeing on Ford lately.

The 2021 model will now be offered with six powerplant options. The base model will come in with a 3.3 liter naturally aspirated V6 engine that will be offering about 290hp. Then there is the 2.7-liter turbocharged V6 engine that should continue to offer 325hp when it arrives. We can also expect the 5.0-liter V8 engine that will be offering 395hp and the 3.0-liter PowerStroke diesel engine.

Also returning will be the 3.5 liter EcoBoost engine that will be offered in both 375hp and 450hp. PowerBoost Hybrid model will come fitted with a 3.5 liter EcoBoost V6 engine that will come mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Besides the exterior and interior design upgrade, the 2021 model will also be getting an updated bed that will include the new in-bed power station that is like an integrated generator. What do you think of the 2021 Ford F-150 so far?