2021 Ford F-150 Has A Debut Date!

We are finally going to have a good look at the 2021 Ford F-150 as Ford reveals the debut date for the 2021 model.

According to Ford, the Ford F-150 will be making its official debut on the 25th of June. The whole event will be live stream. This is after all the rumors about the vehicle being delayed due to the pandemic.

The upcoming Ford F-150 is said to be coming in with hybrid and battery electric version but we might only see this later one and now when it is released. Spies shots of the upcoming model also showed that the vehicle will be getting an updated interior that will include a new digital cluster and updated dashboard design.

Assembly of the 2021 model is expected to start on the 12th of October for the Dearborn Truck Plant while the Kansas City Assembly Plant will start on the 9th of November.