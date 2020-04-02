2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid To Come With V6?

It is no secret that the upcoming 2021 Ford F-150 pickup truck will be coming with a hybrid option but what we did not know was what hybrid engine we will be seeing under the hood.

Well, new reports now seem to suggest that the vehicle will be coming in with a 3.5-liter V6 engine that could possibly be turbocharged. The sheet that was leaked also showed the other engine options that the Ford F-150 could be offered with including the 2.7-liter turbo V6 engine, the 3.3 liters naturally aspirated V6 engine, the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 engine, and the 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine.

The vehicle was also seen getting testing with some changes on the outside including new grilles, headlights, and taillights. For now, we do not know if this leaked engine sheet is the real deal but if it is, what do you think of the engine offerings?