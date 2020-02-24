2021 Ford F-150 Interior Design Outed

It looks like we are getting more spy shots of the 2021 Ford F-150 and this time, the images showed how the interior will look like when the 2021 model arrives.

Based on what we can see here, the general shape of the dashboard will remain unchanged but the tech that will be fitted to the dash will be updated.

It is believed that the vehicle in the image showed to be a Platinum model so don’t be a surprise if the model you get does not match this. The new infotainment screen position is a little different now and it looks like it should be running the last Sync, The physical volume and tuning dials will be returning and you will find those controls under the screen.

We could also see the fully digital gauge cluster which is expected since we have already seen such updates on other models. The 2021 Ford F-150 should be unveiled very soon.