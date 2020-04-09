2021 Ford F-150 Interior Snapped!

Despite everything that is going on right now, we are still expecting to see the 2021 Ford F-150 arrive this year and now new spy shots have made its way online giving us all a clear look at what the interior will look like when it arrives.

From what we can see, it is believed that the vehicle that was snapped hee is more likely one of the highway trim models which will come with upgraded materials. The vehicles will be fitted with an eight-inch infotainment display running Sync4. There is also the 15inch optional display. Sitting under the infotainment screen will be a compact row of audio controls and the HVAC dials.

Previous spy shots also showed off the Lariat interior which was given an embossed leather tag and more.

Ford also plans to build an EV version fo the F-150 that will come after the standard F-150 arrives.