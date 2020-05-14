2021 Ford F-150: Late To The Party Again?

Ford has already delayed the launch of the 2021 Ford F-150 in the past and now it might happen again or a new order book date was announced.

According to the F-150 Gen 14 forum, the order book for the upcoming 2021 Ford F-150 will be on the 15th of July which is about one month later than the last delayed opening.

It was added that the production will also be starting later than expected as they will only be starting off their production in October at the Dearborn Truck Plant and the November at their Kansas City Assembly Plant. So far, Ford have not commented on the issue yet but with Ford having to shut down their plan in March, it would not surprise us if the production does get pushed back later on.

It was reported that Ford was also planning to show off the hybrid version of the F-150 at the Detroit Auto Show this year before it was canceled. No word on when we will be seeing it now.