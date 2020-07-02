2021 Ford F-150: Napping Made Better

Taking a nap during a long drive is nice and a company has just made it even nicer by giving the 2021 Ford F-150 front seats that can be folded down and be turned into a bed.

This feature will be offered by Max Recline Seats but not every Ford F-150 will get to put this on and the option is only offered on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited trim models.

There is still a lot that we do not know yet right now like if it will be offered on its own or is it part of a bundle. The price is also still a mystery right now.

The company did show how it works. Owners will need to fold up the rear seat cushion and fold down the front sear backroad. The vehicle will need to be in Park as well.