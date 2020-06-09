Home Automotive • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Numbers Revealed?

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Numbers Revealed?

 - June 9, 2020

There is still a lot about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that we do not know yet but there are some speculations on what it might be offering.

According to Ford Authority, the upcoming Mach 1 could be coming in with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that would allow it to offer about 525hp and 450lb ft of torque. The report did not explain how Ford is able to squeeze out a few extra horsepower out from the engine.

With numbers like that, some people have begun speculating that the vehicle could come in with a $50k price tag that will put it above the Bullitt but below the GT350 model which is sold at about $60k.

For now, there is not a whole lot of information about what Mach 1 will be offering when it does arrive but things are really starting to heat up and if all of these are true, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be one to look out for.

In Automotive

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
  • Follow Michelle Kadeon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*

*

*