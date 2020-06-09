2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Numbers Revealed?

There is still a lot about the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 that we do not know yet but there are some speculations on what it might be offering.

According to Ford Authority, the upcoming Mach 1 could be coming in with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine that would allow it to offer about 525hp and 450lb ft of torque. The report did not explain how Ford is able to squeeze out a few extra horsepower out from the engine.

With numbers like that, some people have begun speculating that the vehicle could come in with a $50k price tag that will put it above the Bullitt but below the GT350 model which is sold at about $60k.

For now, there is not a whole lot of information about what Mach 1 will be offering when it does arrive but things are really starting to heat up and if all of these are true, the Ford Mustang Mach 1 will be one to look out for.