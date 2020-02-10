2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E: Europe To Enjoy It First?

Talks about the Ford Mustang Mach-E have been going around in the US for the longest time now so you can imagine how frustrated the fans were when it was suggested that Ford might offer the vehicle in Europe first before heading tot he US.

According to Mach-E Club, Jason Mase, the Ford Electrification Marketing Strategy suggests that countries like Norway will be one of the first to get their hand son the Mustang Mach-E.

While this is not the news we want to hear, we can’t say that we were that surprised by the news as well since the demand for EV in Norway in pretty high and a vehicle like the Mach-E would be the perfect offering.

The good news is that those in the US won’t have to wait long either as it was suggested that the first models will be arriving in the final quarter of the year although the Ford Mustang MAch-E GT will arrive later on.