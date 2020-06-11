Home Automotive • 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E New Hue Announced

 - June 11, 2020

Ford did announce their 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E last year but there is still more coming our way like the two new colors that customers can now choose from.

The new colors include Dark Matter Gray and Cyber Orange. The orange tone here has a metallic sheen to it while the Dark Matter Gray sort of explains itself.

However, if you are looking to get these colors, you will need to get the GT trim and both color options will only be offered on the GT trim model which comes with a 459hp engine that offers 612lb ft of torque. The vehicle will also be getting a set of wider tires and an updated front fascia.

Deliveries for the Mach-E GT should be starting next summer.

Author:Michelle Kade

With DSK since its veteran days when it was a podcast, Michelle reports on everything from autos to electronics. Based in Gold Coast, Queensland she enjoys cooking and traveling in her free time.
