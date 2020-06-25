2021 Genesis G70 Taking After G80 & G90

The 2021 Genesis G70 will be coming in with a big update this time and based on the vehicle that spies spotted this week, the vehicle will be getting some design upgrade to match what the G80 and G90 will be offering.

The spy shots show the G70 to be fitted with a set of new lights that seem to have been taken from the G80 and G90 with the two light fixtures. We also get to see the updated front grille that is not as wide but also does have a similar shape and style.

This could be the sportier version since it was also seen with a red Brembo brake and also possibly the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S summer tires. There were talks about the vehicle getting the 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. In the back sits the oval tailpipes and also thin LED strips.

Hopefully, more details will be coming our way soon.