2021 Genesis G70: Will It Look Like This?

We know that the Genesis G70 will be getting a facelift soon but so far, Genesis has been very secretive about how the new updated model will look like but some artist thinks that they might have figured out how the vehicle will look like.

The rendering seen here was created by AtchaCars who thinks that this could be how the 2021 Genesis G70 will look like. The vehicle was given an updated design based on the 2021 Genesis G80 model including the wider grille, split headlights and the huge lower grille with large intakes.

Of course, we do not know if the actually 2021 Genesis G70 will come looking like this but we won’t mind it if it really does. The rendered vehicle looks young and sporty.

It was reported that the G70 could come powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine that will be mated to a six-speed manual transmission.

What do you think of the rendering?