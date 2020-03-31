2021 Genesis G80: All There Is To Know Now

While the Genesis G80 design has not been a secret for some time now, other details were kept away from the public until now. Here is what we know right now.

The 2021 Genesi G80 will be coming in with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbocharged engine that will be delivering about 300hp and 311lb ft of torque. There is also the 3.5 liters V6 turbocharged engine that will be offering about 375hp and 391lb ft of torque.

For some markets, they will also be getting the 2.2-liter diesel four-cylinder turbocharged engine that delivers about 210hp and 325lb ft of torque.

Coming as part of its standard features includes the advance cruise control along with the automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. On the inside, the vehicle will also be fitted with a 12.3inch 3D instrument screen and a 14.5inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2021 Genesis G80 will be going on sale in the second half of the year bt no price has been announced yet.